CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $7.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

