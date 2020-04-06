CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,584 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BCE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. 236,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

