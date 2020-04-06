CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 725 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,163,557 shares of company stock worth $141,144,223. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $74.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,578. The company has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,286.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

