CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $14.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $255.73. 29,393,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

