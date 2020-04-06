CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 24,053 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,053 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Kimball Electronics worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 208,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Kimball Electronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.92. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $307.08 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

