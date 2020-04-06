CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,563 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

BBY traded up $5.99 on Monday, hitting $59.47. 174,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,923. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $134,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,909. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

