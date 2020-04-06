CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,405 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.95. 7,678,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $353.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

