CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,109 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

