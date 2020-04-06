CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 67,497 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,497 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Element Solutions worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.