CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,333 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stantec by 237.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1163 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

