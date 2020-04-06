CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,321 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Aecom worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aecom by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aecom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,270. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

