CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,616 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

SJR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 136,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,705. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

