CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,881 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.49.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.79. 6,102,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,904,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

