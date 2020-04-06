CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.20% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

TARO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TARO traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $63.53. 4,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

