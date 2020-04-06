CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International makes up approximately 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 282,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,955. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

