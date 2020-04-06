Clarkson (LON:CKN) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Clarkson (LON:CKN) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,510 ($33.02). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,940 ($38.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.78) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,454.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,706.68. The company has a market capitalization of $668.18 million and a P/E ratio of -55.19. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarkson will post 13783.9987097 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

