Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post sales of $59.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $242.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.80 million to $244.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $265.95 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $267.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Clarus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Clarus by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $9.47 on Monday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $287.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

See Also: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.