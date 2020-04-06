Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Clarus from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.27. Clarus has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

