Claymore Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Claymore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

