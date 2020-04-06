ClearPoll (POLL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $74,582.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ClearPoll has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.02640590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00205542 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034320 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.