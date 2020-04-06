CloakCoin Market Cap Tops $832,176.38 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $832,176.38 and $20,664.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047817 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,423,257 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

