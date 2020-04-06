CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 174 ($2.29).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.66 million and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 74.30 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.59 ($2.80).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

