CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lifted by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.44. 2,346,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,371. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

