Coin2.1 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 107.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded 107.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin2.1 has a market capitalization of $17,102.96 and approximately $12.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031893 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00061020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,289.02 or 0.99962589 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000815 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00064382 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About Coin2.1

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto.

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

Coin2.1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

