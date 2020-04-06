CoinEx Token Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.99 or 0.02601944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00206734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00048908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,367,410 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.