CoinUs Hits Market Cap of $264,786.48 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $264,786.48 and $958.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004948 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000203 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

