Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Colliers International Group worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,013,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,891,000 after acquiring an additional 827,794 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 260,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $12,086,847.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $45.45 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

