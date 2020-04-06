Color Platform Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $571,786.00 and $15,499.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

