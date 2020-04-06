ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,048.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $1,048.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,960,064,206 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,022,378 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

