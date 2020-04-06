Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Columbia Banking System worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 281,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,446,000 after buying an additional 111,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

