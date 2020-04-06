Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

CXP opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CIO Jeffrey K. Gronning purchased 6,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,750.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Insiders purchased 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $19,828,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,640,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 931,902 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 770,823 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 20,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 577,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 575,096 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

