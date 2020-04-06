Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at VSA Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Columbus Energy Resources stock opened at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Columbus Energy Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.07.

In related news, insider Leo Koot acquired 12,437,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

About Columbus Energy Resources

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

