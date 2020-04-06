Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 31,582,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,478,408. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.