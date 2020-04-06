Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $36.22. 11,335,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,478,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

