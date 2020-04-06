Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $45.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.93. 15,501,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,478,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 22,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,630,000. Park National grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 50,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management now owns 33,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Detwiler Fenton Investment Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

