Comerica (CMA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/17/2020 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $57.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

CMA stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.