Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH):

3/30/2020 – Commerce Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Commerce Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Commerce Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Commerce Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Commerce Bancshares had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/5/2020 – Commerce Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Commerce Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $48.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

