Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

