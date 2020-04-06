Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €3.60 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €3.60 ($4.19) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.18 ($6.02).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €3.29 ($3.82) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.21. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

