Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $6.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 171,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

