Comparing Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) and Earthstone Energy (OTCMKTS:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Escalera Resources (OTCMKTS:ESCRQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Escalera Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Escalera Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.29%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Escalera Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Escalera Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 0.38% 7.98% 6.16% Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Escalera Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.59 $720,000.00 $0.92 1.90 Escalera Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthstone Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Escalera Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Earthstone Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Escalera Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalera Resources has a beta of 25.05, indicating that its share price is 2,405% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Escalera Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Escalera Resources Company Profile

Escalera Resources Co., an independent energy company, explores, develops, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Rocky Mountain basins of the Western United States. It holds interests in the Atlantic Rim coalbed natural gas project located in south central Wyoming; and the Pinedale Anticline property located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming, as well as holds acreage with exploration potential in the Greater Green River Basin of Wyoming and the Huntington Basin of Nevada. The company also operates 91 producing wells in Wyoming and 1 well in Oklahoma; and gathers and transports third-party gas through its intrastate gas pipeline. As of December 31, 2014, it had estimated proved reserves of 85.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 247 thousand barrels of oil; owned interests in approximately 1,200 producing wells; and had an acreage position of 112,219 net acres in natural gas prone basins primarily located in the Rocky Mountains. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Petroleum Co. and changed its name to Escalera Resources Co. in March 2014. Escalera Resources Co. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

