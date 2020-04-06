Comparing Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NASDAQ:PSV)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globus Maritime and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -27.95% -11.08% -5.17% Hermitage Offshore Services -45.71% -37.98% -9.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Globus Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Hermitage Offshore Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $15.62 million 0.15 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.27 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Globus Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

