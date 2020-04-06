Comparing Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) & Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) and Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miragen Therapeutics $4.46 million 4.87 -$41.87 million ($1.34) -0.31 Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anpac Bio-Medical Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Miragen Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Miragen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Miragen Therapeutics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miragen Therapeutics -938.65% -147.81% -96.92% Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and Anpac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miragen Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,244.74%. Given Miragen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Miragen Therapeutics is more favorable than Anpac Bio-Medical Science.

Summary

Miragen Therapeutics beats Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier for the development of MRG-110. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

