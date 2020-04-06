Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMP opened at $35.78 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.