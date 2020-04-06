Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.50 ($76.16).

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of COP opened at €64.20 ($74.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.88 and its 200-day moving average is €58.99. Compugroup Medical has a fifty-two week low of €46.46 ($54.02) and a fifty-two week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

