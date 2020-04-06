Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Cap of $284,918.06

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Conceal has a market cap of $284,918.06 and $52,471.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conceal has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00993145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00175031 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00231699 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007267 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062700 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,887,083 coins and its circulating supply is 6,915,128 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

