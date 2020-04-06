Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of CNFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.49. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

