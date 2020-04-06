Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Conn's alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 57,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,100. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.