Consensus (SEN) Market Capitalization Tops $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032581 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,335.28 or 0.99385416 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

