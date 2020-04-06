Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Shares of STZ.B stock traded up $11.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.39. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

